The KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program helps children in Title 1 schools

Even among the COVID-19 pandemic, the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program is still working to make sure every kid has a new pair of shoes for when they end up going back to school. However, due to the current health crisis, things are going to work a little differently than what we are used to but don’t worry. There are still ways to help. Carolyn Rush, KRQE Community Relations Director, discussed the program and on all the ways you can help.

The month of August is when normally, KRQE Cares holds phone banks to raise funds, but due to the health crisis, volunteers are not able to gather to answer phones. Instead, you can now donate online throughout the day to help meet the goal of $10,000 to help get new shoes to children.

If you want to donate, head over to the KRQE Cares website and click on the red “DONATE” button.

