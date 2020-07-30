‘For the One’ brings awareness to human trafficking, seeking volunteers for new campaign ‘Vulnerable No More’

Today is United Nation’s World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery with alarming statistics. Approximately every 30 seconds a person is trafficked throughout our world and trafficking generates $150 billion annually and growing. For the One is an organization that brings awareness to and assists survivors of sex trafficking. Founder Toya Kaplan discussed their new virtual event campaign Vulnerable No More, and what we can do to protect those we love against the very real and lurking dangers of trafficking.

For the One | Vulnerable No More

This year, For the One is launching a campaign called Vulnerable No More. VNM is an event campaign solely geared to preventively reach women and girls before they become victims.

Right now, the need a solid team of volunteers to make it happen. They will be holding a Volunteer Fair soon regarding their planning for this event. Volunteers will be needed for things such as; brainstorm meetings, event planning schedule, reaching out for community partnerships, leading volunteer teams, etc. This will involve no training to be a part of.

If you are interested in attending the Volunteer Fair to find out how you can serve this population of girls and women in a preventive, powerful way, you can fill out their form. They will take the list of names and emails and send you an email with Volunteer Fair details when they have them solidified.

