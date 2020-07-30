New Mexico’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force shares how they are fighting for our children

As we continue to shine a light on the epidemic of human trafficking, there is a myth that this only happens in other countries and not in the United States. The fact is, human trafficking exists in every country in the world, including the United States. It exists nationwide in cities, suburbs, rural towns, and sadly in our own communities. Anthony Maes, Special Agent in charge of Internet Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Task Force at the Office of the New Mexico Attorney General shared all that they are doing to fight for our children and every New Mexican when it comes to trafficking.

New Mexico’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force was developed in response to the growing problem of cyber enticement and child pornography. Most of the states have established similar ICAC task forces, funded by the US Department of Justice. Working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, task forces work cooperatively to achieve a common goal – the successful identification, apprehension, and prosecution of child molesters, child pornographers, child pornography collectors or distributors, child abusers, and preferential sexual offenders who target children. In addition, New Mexico’s ICAC Task Force is developing cooperative working agreements with local law enforcement to train them to investigate and prosecute complex cyber cases.

Although it is a useful tool, the Internet can provide a cyber predator with easy access to our children. ICAC’s public education efforts have provided Internet crime prevention training to citizens and youth at community meetings, schools, and colleges throughout the state. ICAC helps protect New Mexico’s children through education, investigation, and prosecution of sexual predators.

ICAC Unit Contact Information

Office of New Mexico Attorney General

Investigations – ICAC Unit

201 3rd St NW, Suite 300

Albuquerque, NM 87102

(505) 717-3500

Like this: Like Loading...