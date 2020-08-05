Enjoy some fun, safe destinations around the Duke City with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce

Summertime plans have been greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic with many New Mexicans looking to their own backyard for safe destinations for fun. The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce has assembled a trio of itineraries within the metro area to entertain, thrall, and enchant the entire family.

This Saturday, August 8th, is their “Staycation ABQ” Discovery Series. This series was created to help local Burquenos discover unique spaces in the Duke City by creating a local stay away from home once a month. Think of it as a mini-vacation in your backyard!

Every month, you will have a chance to visit a local city attraction, have snacks throughout the day, stay in a local hotel that will be giving special discounts for the evening by mentioning #OneRoomAtATime, and closing with dinner from a local restaurant. To find out how you can register for this, and to see all future installments, just head to their website.

This weekend, start your day off at the historic Petroglyph National Monument. Then follow up your day with Rio Bravo Brewery. Finally, wrap up your day with a stay at the Comfort Inn and Suites Downtown. You can register now through their website.

Then on Saturday, August 15, join the Hispano Chamber Convention and Tourism Department for their “Story Tellers” Culture series. This month features Navajo Code Talker Thomas H. Begay. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear the living history of this American hero and the contribution Code Talkers gave in the efforts to win World War II. Enjoy dinner, conversation, and a stay at the beautiful Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown. You can register for this event on their website.

Wrap up the month with a Daycation with their “Daycation Destination Series” at the Pecos National Monument on August 22nd. Enjoy a tour of the Glorieta Pass Battlefield and museum, then enjoy a nice stay at the Ramada Plaza. You can register for this event on their website.

