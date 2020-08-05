The 38th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle is going virtual this year

At Animal Humane New Mexico their mission is to support and improve the lives of the state’s cats and dogs through sheltering, adoptions, humane education, and veterinary services. Madison Beets, Events & Promotions Coordinator of Animal Humane New Mexico, to get more details on their 38th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle that is going virtual this year.

Registration is officially open for their first-ever virtual Dash and they can’t wait to paw-ty with Albuquerque’s pets and the people who love them from a distance! You can join them now through November 1st, which is the virtual race day, for pet-friendly activities and most importantly, in raising vital funds for New Mexico’s homeless and at-risk pets. You can head to their website now to register for the event!

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless & at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in their care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love.

