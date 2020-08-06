Reel Big Flix provides a nostalgic drive-in experience

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, movie theaters have been forced to close their doors for the time being. However, some drive-in theaters have been able to open with safety protocols in place. One of those theaters is Reel Big Flix, whose purpose is to provide for the community by their charitable efforts.

Reel Big Flix’s mission is to provide a nostalgic drive-in experience, while audiences stay safe and comfortable in their vehicles. Accessibility is important to them. Being mobile allows Reel Big Flix to reinvent the drive-in experience, and “pop-up” in a variety of open spaces across New Mexico.

So how does it work? You can check their website for pop-up location announcements. You can then buy your tickets online. Make sure to come early, since spots are on a first come, first served basis. Then enjoy the film! The feature film will start at sundown. Please wear your mask, practice social distancing, and enjoy.

