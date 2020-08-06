The B2B-B2C Expo Event is going virtual this year

Virtual B2B-B2C Expo Event is happening Monday, August 17, and Tuesday, August 18, 2020. This event allows sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees to attend their first-ever ProTalks (similar to Ted Style Talks) with 5 global/national speakers on Monday. Immediately after there will be a private VIP Matchmaking and Networking session from 4-6 PM for Sponsors and Exhibitors only. Tuesday from 1-5 PM is the actual Expo Event with 58 exhibitors to visit with and connect, engage, and build our community for economic development. They will end with the Best Local Brand Award Presentation to Top Nonprofit and Top Commercial company. In addition, they have over $2,000 indoor prizes to have a spin wheel to select attendees for each door prize and must be present to win.

From Concept to Completion, EXHIB-IT! provides Event, Retail & Trade Show Marketing and Design for a successful experience-all in one place! Where better ideas start – we design, they build and they innovate by providing:

Logo design, Marketing design, and Exhibit design

Marketing-consulting, branding, and collateral materials

Turnkey Custom & Modular Displays and Graphics

Rental Services-customized rental options for exhibits.

Show Management Services-start to finish setup, Shipping, Transportation & Storage.

