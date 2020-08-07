Albuquerque Little Theatre presents ‘Showstoppers’ virtually

Albuquerque Little Theatre will be taking the stage virtually this weekend with a fundraising performance featuring some of Albuquerque’s top talent of the stage. “Showstoppers” is a new venture for the theatre, which was celebrating it’s 90th season when the pandemic hit. Executive Artistic Director Henry Avery spoke about the performance and how you can catch it online.

‘Showstoppers’ is a virtual performance featuring some of Albuquerque’s top talent of the stage. The show is a fundraising variety show to help ALT through the unprecedented financial challenges caused by COVID-19. Performers include Sharee Gariety, Amy Poland, Ron Gallegos, Mark Pino, Christy Burbank, Evie Long, Emily Melville, Laura Nuzum, Arianne Cohen, Nicholas Handley, Jon Gallegos, Paul Asby, Abby Van Gerpen and Lando Ruiz. The webcast will feature live and pre-recorded performances in an effort to keep performers safely distanced. To find out how to catch it virtually, just head to their website.

The Mission of Albuquerque Little Theatre is to cultivate appreciation of the theatre arts through active participation in fully-staged productions, and to nurture aspiring talent through innovative educational programs. ALT facilities offer the opportunity to make performance and educational activities available to the community and to develop programs to enhance the cultural environment in which we live.

