Dr. Stevie Dejuan Springer highlights healthy bedtime snack alternatives including high blood pressure and diabetes

We have all been there. It’s late, you’ve had a long day and all of a sudden your stomach starts to growl, but you’re worried it’s far too late to be eating. Late night snack cravings hit all of us every now and then, and the good news is there are ways to indulge while staying on track with your diet. Dr. Stevie Dejuan Springer of Wise and Well discussed some bed-time snack options that are useful for a healthy individual that has diabetes and high blood pressure.

Healthy bedtime snack alternatives

Greek Nonfat Yogurt with added Berries

Greek Yogurt Ice Cream Bars

Hard-Boiled Eggs

PB 2, PBFit

Almonds/ Cashews

½ Cup Whole Grain or High Fiber Cereal with Unsweetened Almond Milk

Plums, Berries, Pears, Papaya, Grapes, Apple

Avocado

Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness healthcare practitioner who helps individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body.

