Discover some of the weird, wonderful, and obscure with ‘Secret Albuquerque’

Albuquerque is full of hidden gems, some even life-long New Mexicans may not know about. Fortunately, author Ashley M. Biggers has created a road map of sorts to find all of our city’s diamonds throughout the urban desert.

Where in Albuquerque can you find accidentally dropped nuclear weapons, Microsoft s first office, or the remains of an amusement park dedicated to comic book character Red Ryder? Why does Albuquerque have a grave for a fictional character and where do people play in a maggot pit? Where can you sleep in a spy s former home, spot an Arroyosaurus, or walk among monumental origami? And where exactly can you eat a seven-pound burrito? You’ll find the answers to these questions, and many others, in this guide to the Duke City s overlooked, offbeat, and unknown.

Secret Albuquerque profiles the city s best-kept restaurant secrets, most fascinating museums, and oddest works of art. It shines a light on little-known aspects of local culture and reveals the secrets behind beloved Albuquerque landmarks. You’ll discover where the Mercury Astronauts received their pre-mission physicals (even female astronauts), learn how a former brothel became a bed-and-brew, and uncover the deed and misdeeds of a famed archaeologist. Written by Burqueña and local author Ashley M. Biggers, Secret Albuquerque offers a new way to explore the Duke City. It’s your guide to uncovering hidden histories of places you thought you knew and discovering off-the-beaten-path attractions you can visit today.

Like this: Like Loading...