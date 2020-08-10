Tips from Momtrends’ Lauren Barth on how to be prepared to meet the needs of the school year

Whether you’re sending your kids back to classrooms or getting ready for another semester of virtual learning, it is more important than ever for parents to be prepared for whatever this new school year will bring. Momtrends Editorial Director Lauren Barth is here with tips.

Enough can’t be said about being prepared for whatever life throws your way. This year is no different, as families prepare for back-to-school season in spite of the new challenges and stress the COVID-19 pandemic poses. While all of us face this unprecedented set of circumstances, we still need to be prepared for the usual cuts, scrapes, bruises, and accidents that come with everyday life with our kids. Experts say preparedness is key for both in-school and virtual learning as families navigate the “new normal” this back-to-school season. That also means being ready for the moments when a customized first aid kit is needed.

