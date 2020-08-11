Planet Fitness is making cleaning and safety procedures a priority for their customers

Staying healthy, fit, and safe. Gyms have slowly opened back up as we continue to work through the coronavirus pandemic. Since they have opened back up, things are, of course, a little different. Brandi Martinez, Regional Manager of Planet Fitness, discussed some of the cleaning and safety procedures they have implemented since COVID-19, as well as their $1 down flash sale that runs through August 12.

At Planet Fitness, safety is their first priority. In order to keep their members and team safe, they have implemented touchless check-in, installed more cleaning stations with hand sanitizer, and implemented social distancing, where certain cardio and strength machines will be blocked off to ensure members are 6 feet apart. Members can check their Crowd Meter on their club’s website before coming to the club to see how crowded it is at that time. Planet Fitness will also require their members to wear masks anytime they aren’t actively working out in the club as part of their Cleansiderate initiative.

Working out is great for our mental and physical health, so during these trying times, Planet Fitness thinks a lot of their members find comfort in the gym. With their new cleaning and safety policies in place, they are still the same Judgment Free Zone that so many of their members appreciate. Planet Fitness is here for people of all fitness levels and looks forward to moving through this together.

The CDC recommends that members wash their hands for at least 20 seconds before using equipment, remembering to disinfect equipment before and after use, maintaining social distancing while in the club, and by taking a rest day when they’re not feeling well. Planet Fitness knows its members will help to keep their Planet community safe and healthy!

You’re welcome to sign up in club or online through Planet Fitness’s website. Plus, right now through August 12th, you can join for just $1 with no commitment!

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by the number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 1,899 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Mexico. The Company’s mission is to enhance people’s lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent businessmen and women.

