Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce highlights August events

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico. Shannon Jacques, the Director of Membership & Events of the ABQ Hispano Chamber of Commerce discussed what they have going on for the month of August.

On Saturday, August 15, join the Hispano Chamber Convention and Tourism Department for their “Story Tellers” Culture series. This month features Navajo Code Talker Thomas H. Begay. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear the living history of this American hero and the contribution Code Talkers gave in the efforts to win World War II. Enjoy dinner, conversation, and a stay at the beautiful Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown. You can register for this event on their website.

Wrap up the month with a Daycation with their “Daycation Destination Series” at the Pecos National Monument on August 22nd. Enjoy a tour of the Glorieta Pass Battlefield and museum, then enjoy a nice stay at the Ramada Plaza. You can register for this event on their website.

On top of that, the AHCC is launching their “Supporting Local Business August Webinar Series,” which is Mondays and Wednesdays on Facebook Live.

