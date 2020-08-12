Albuquerque Neuroscience is conducting a remote interview study on depression

Albuquerque Neuroscience is a family-owned business that contributes to the development of new treatments for psychiatric illnesses. For the last 30 years, they have conducted clinical trials in depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer’s disease.

With mental health care increasing moving to telemedicine, Albuquerque Neuroscience is trying to understand if remote interviews are a valid way of collecting data for clinical trails in mental health. This study consists of two telemedicine visits. The first visit will review medical and mental health history and the second visit will compare the results of mental health assessment interviews conducted via telemedicine. The goal of the study will be to demonstrate if assessment interviews done via telemedicine are valid for research purposes.

For more information, you can head to their website or call them at (505) 848-3773.

