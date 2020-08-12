Get fur-tual with the 38th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle

It’s one of Albuquerque’s long standing events – The Doggie Dash & Dawdle. As we gear up for the 38th annual Dawdle, things are going to look a lot different this year due to the current health crisis. Madison Beets, Events & Promotions Coordinator of Animal Humane New Mexico, to get more details on their 38th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle that is going virtual this year.

Registration is officially open for their first-ever virtual Dash and they can’t wait to paw-ty with Albuquerque’s pets and the people who love them from a distance! You can join them now through November 1st, which is the virtual race day, for pet-friendly activities and most importantly, in raising vital funds for New Mexico’s homeless and at-risk pets. You can head to their website now to register for the event!

On August 12, Animal Humane New Mexico is having a Foster Supply Drive. It has been a crazy kitten season this year, and, unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, Animal Humane New Mexico has not been able to provide Trap-Neuter-Return of feral cats. Due to this, they are running very low on supplies they need to give their foster kittens and puppies. You can donate through their website.

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless & at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in their care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love.

As a private nonprofit shelter, they receive no city, state, or federal funding; each dollar judiciously spent is earned or raised. They are nationally recognized as a top U.S. charity based on financial accountability, transparency, and administrative-to-program cost ratios.

