Actor Tony Hale discusses asthma awareness

Two-time Emmy award-winning actor, author, and asthma patient, Tony Hale is working behind the scenes to help build awareness that not all asthma is the same and reach others who may be suffering from the disease. He discussed his personal experiences with asthma and how he is educating others on the importance of understanding what could be contributing to it, as well as the importance of getting a blood test that can help identify a specific type of asthma.

What is eosinophilic asthma (e-asthma)? Eosinophils are a normal part of the body’s immune system; eosinophils are a type of white blood cell. In people with asthma, they can contribute to inflammation in the lungs. Your e-number is the number of eosinophils in your body. A high e-number can be associated with poor asthma control and more asthma attacks.

It may be e-asthma if you:

Often use your rescue inhaler to control asthma symptoms

Wake up at night due to asthma symptoms

Take oral steroids like prednisone for your asthma

Have had asthma attacks that required emergency care

A simple blood test could help determine if you have eosinophilic asthma. You can get your free test online and talk to your doctor.

Actor and author Tony Hale is best known for his roles in HBO’s Veep, Fox/Netflix’s Arrested Development, Walt Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4, and Hulu’s upcoming series, The Mysterious Benedict Society.

