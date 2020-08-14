The Annual Bosque Chile Festival is going virtual

Unfortunately this year, we will not be able to take in all the sights and smells that come with the Annual Bosque Chile Festival. However, just because we can’t meet in person, doesn’t mean the festival won’t go on. This year, they are taking things virtual and have quite the musical line up ready to go. Community Engagement and Outreach Manager in Bernalillo County Carrie Moritomo discussed on how this year’s Bosque Chile Festival will operate.

Bernalillo County and the National Hispanic Cultural Center presents the 2020 Bosque Chile Festival, a celebration of food, art, and culture on the Rio Grande. The public is invited to join in the celebration of the chile harvest on Saturday, August 15 and Sunday, August 16.

Due to COVID-19 and the State of New Mexico Public Health Order, this year the festival will be presented virtually on the Bosque Chile Festival Facebook page. The virtual event will offer entertainment, art engagement activities, an artisan market, chef demos, educational workshops, and more.

