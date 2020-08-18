Chatter Paint offers a unique painting experience for the family

If you’re the need for a unique experience that you can’t get anywhere else in New Mexico, then head on down to Chatter Paint. They are New Mexico’s first DIY splatter paint studio. New Mexico’s first DIY splatter paint studio. All the tools and supplies are provided. The mess is even cleaned up for you afterward. This is perfect for ages 2-99, people of all backgrounds, creatives, and non-creatives alike.

Chatter Paint as a new local Albuquerque entertainment establishment. They are a family-friendly location and COVID safe. They provide a unique experience that you can’t get elsewhere in New Mexico. Chatter Paint offers both regular splatter paint and black light splatter paint. Painting here at Chatter Paint is more about the experience and having fun than creating works of art, though many also create works of art. Also, they are located at Bridges on Tramway, which has a number of businesses that complement a Chatter Paint visit.

