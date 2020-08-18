How to control COPD through diet and self-care

COPD – this stands for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, which is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs. If you are someone who is suffering first from this, there is some good news. Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well discussed ways to control COPD through dietary regimen along with helpful tips to improve upper respiratory infection through self-care.

Self-Care

Physical exercise

Quit Smoking

Diaphragmatic Breathing

Change your Diet and Drink Lots of Water

Foods That Can Irritate COPD

Fried foods.

Aerated drinks.

Excess salt.

Dairy

Cold cuts and cured meats

Foods that Improve COPD

Complex carbohydrates

Whole-grain bread and Pasta

Berries

High Sources of Protein

Potassium-Rich Foods

Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness health practitioner who helps individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body.

