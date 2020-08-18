How to control COPD through diet and self-care

COPD – this stands for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, which is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs. If you are someone who is suffering first from this, there is some good news. Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well discussed ways to control COPD through dietary regimen along with helpful tips to improve upper respiratory infection through self-care.
Self-Care
- Physical exercise
- Quit Smoking
- Diaphragmatic Breathing
- Change your Diet and Drink Lots of Water
Foods That Can Irritate COPD
- Fried foods.
- Aerated drinks.
- Excess salt.
- Dairy
- Cold cuts and cured meats
Foods that Improve COPD
- Complex carbohydrates
- Whole-grain bread and Pasta
- Berries
- High Sources of Protein
- Potassium-Rich Foods
Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness health practitioner who helps individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body.
