Are you drinking enough water? The importance of staying hydrated

Our lives are busy, whether we have a family to take care of, school to go to, or a full-time job. Sometimes it feels like we’re going a thousand miles an hour all day long. One thing many people forget to do on a daily basis is to drink enough water. During the summer and our dry New Mexico summer, drinking enough water can be challenging. Dianne Christensen, NMSU Assistant Professor/Family & Consumer Science Agent, discussed why staying well hydrated is so important, especially here in New Mexico.

So why is staying well hydrated important? Well 60% of our bodies are made up of water which is required for important body functions.

Blood is 83% water:

Transports oxygen and nutrients to cells

Removes waste products

Regulates body temperature

Regulates blood pressure

The body organs that require water to stay healthy:

Lungs

Heart

Muscles

How can you tell if you’re dehydrated? Some symptoms include experiencing brain fog, reduced performance, increased hunger, thirst, and the color of your urine could determine if you’re dehydrated.

There are so many recommendations on how much water to drink, and so many individual variables into water such as body size, the climate you live, how active you are, and how many fruits and vegetables you eat. The USDA recommends men should drink 13 cups and women should drink 9, or half your body weight in ounces. For example, someone who weighs 150 lbs would want to try to drink 75 ounces a day.

Bernalillo County Extension Service is staffed by experts who provide useful, practical, and research-based information to public residents, agricultural producers, small business owners, youth, gardeners, and others in our diverse New Mexican rural, urban and suburban communities. County Extension programs are designed to help people use research-based knowledge to improve their lives in the areas of agriculture, animals, horticulture, food, nutrition, wellness, family relationships, environment. community and economic development, and youth leadership.

Like this: Like Loading...