Taking care of your cat during quarantine

August 22 is “Take Your Cat to the Vet Day”! According to a survey conducted on behalf of Royal Canin, nearly 40% of people said they couldn’t have made it through their quarantine without their pet, yet only half of cat owners regularly schedule visits to the vet. Veterinarian Dr. Natalie Marks is here within formation on the importance of vet visits and cat care tips.

Dr. Natalie Marks obtained her bachelor’s degree with High Honors in Animal Science from the University of Illinois in 1998 and then proceeded to obtain a Master’s in Veterinary Medicine and Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine degree with High Honors from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. She became a Certified Veterinary Journalist in 2018 and is a Fear Free Elite Certified Professional. She has been a veterinarian at Blum Animal Hospital since 2006, co-owner until 2018, and current Medical Director. Dr. Marks is very active and passionate about educating in all aspects of media. She has appeared on The Today Show, NBC Morning News, ABC, CBS, NPR, and many local, stations around the country.

Like this: Like Loading...