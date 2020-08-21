Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce highlights businesses ready to reopen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Helping local small businesses get back on their feet during the pandemic, that’s what the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is doing with their hashtag “opentogether” or the Ready to Open Initiative.

Shannon Jacques gave us an update on how things are going so far and who is ready to open up next.

Hollow Spirits – A small-business, community-focused local distillery that has recently expanded its patio in accordance with local health laws. For their hours and more information, you can call (505) 433-2766.

The Barberologist Lounge – Rachel Romero is a Master Barber and Cosmetologist with a lot of tips and tricks to makeover your "COVID hair." Located at the Sola Salon at 6600 Indian School Rd. NE. You can call (505) 718-9697 for more information.

Hotel Parq Central – Just west of I-25 on Central, the Hotel Parq Central offers terrific views from their rooftop bar and fantastic cocktails. Call (505) 242-0040 for hours of operation or to book a room.

More information on the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce can be found on their website. You can also call them at (505) 842-9003.

