Local artist Alex Stern discusses new single ‘Somebody’

Emerging singer-songwriter Alex Stern has released a candid new single “Somebody” – available across all digital streaming and purchase platforms. Written by Stern with Brian Donkers, the new track roadmaps what it means to be somebody – a universal pursuit that is aptly appropriate for the current unknown times when there is so much uncertainty in the world and everyone is redefining the mark they leave. American Songwriter premiered the song praising her for delivering “relatable storylines with unmatched vocal strength and unabashed storytelling.”

The new tune follows poignant track “The Choice” which premiered with Wide Open Country, who praised her for her ability to “explore the risk and reward of love.” The “soul-baring” video, shot by Southbound Creative, premiered exclusively with Sounds Like Nashville who applauded “the simple but luminous visual performance.”

Earlier this Summer, the New Mexico native performed the National Anthem for the Albuquerque Public Schools virtual graduation ceremony alongside guest speakers Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”), Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”). Stern and her family were recently inspired during the COVID-19 quarantine after watching Netflix’s Tiger King to have a themed dinner dressed as the cast. Their now viral TikTok, which has over 10 million views, caught the eyes of BuzzFeed, New York Post, INSIDER, Barstool Sports and more.

About Alex Stern

Stern is an artist who creates a wheelhouse all her own. With her Wild West roots in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Stern’s dynamic vocals, brazen songwriting, and classic country influences showcase both her true authenticity and raw talent. Her unapologetic honesty is already taking her incredible places. After being chosen as a vocalist to attend the GRAMMY Foundation’s GRAMMY Camp Los Angeles (2011) and Nashville (2012), Stern moved to Nashville to write and record full time. She released her debut EP MIDNIGHT BANDITS in 2016 which displayed her “dynamic vocals and relatable songwriting” (The Daily Country). The EP featured breakout single “Runaways,” an ode to her Route 66 roots. In 2018, she was selected to be a part of the CMT Artists Discovery Program; off the back of that, Stern premiered the music video for her single ‘Fingers Crossed’, which charted #1 on CMT’s Twelve Pack Countdown for three weeks in a row. Based on a public vote, she was selected to join the Brantley Gilbert Cruise with such luminaries as Luke Combs, Michael Ray, and Brantley Gilbert. The Daily Country praised her “dynamic vocals and relatable songwriting,” Stage Right Secrets named her “one of our favorite breakthrough artists,” and The New Nine called her “relatable, emotional, and vulnerable.”

