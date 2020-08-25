Five ways to make your money work for you with Northwestern Mutual

Ashley Temer is a Financial Representative with Northwestern Mutual who helps professionals, families, and business owners plan for financial security. She’s here for your “Money Minute.”

Whether you have a little or a lot of money, managing it brings a lifetime of choices. The best financial plans revolve around five basic actions. The goal is to strike the balance among all five.

Save – Start building up your savings to cover life’s goals and surprises today to afford a comfortable life tomorrow.

Spend – Manage what you have so that you can cover what you need, owe, and want.

Grow – Invest in ways that match your goals, timeline, and tolerance for risk.

Protect – Safeguard your most financial asset, your income.

Give – Where would you like to make a difference? When you have time or money to share with causes that matter to you, what people and purposes will you support?

