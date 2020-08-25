Nature Matters Academy wants to help kids learn more about nature

Getting kids outside and connecting to nature, that’s the mission of Nature Matters. They are getting kids off their devices and out into nature, helping them learn about the natural world around us in a scientific way. Starting at the end of August, they will be hosting a Back-to-Nature Bootcamp online for parents who want to design three months’ worth of simple fun and academic nature activities that will get their kids off-screen, outside, and learning something new. Nature Matters Academy Owner Jenny Lloyd-Strovas discussed more on the program.

So many of us are exhausted and overwhelmed with the decisions we have to make regarding our kids’ education this year. Nature Matters Academy wants to provide your kids with quality educational experiences while also keeping them safe and healthy!

From August 31st to Sept 6th, Nature Matters will be hosting their BACK TO NATURE BOOTCAMP online in our Facebook group. It’s a FREE online workshop for parents who want to design 3 months’ worth of simple, fun, and academic nature activities that will get their kids off screens, outdoors, and learning something new. And the best part is, you can do it in as little as 20 minutes! Plus, kids can go outside and do the activities on their own so you can get a little work done!

At Nature Matters, their passion is getting kids outside and connected to nature. They do that by providing families with engaging, hands-on nature activities they can do outside. What makes Nature Matters different from Tinkergarten, Forest School, and other nature-based programs is that they focus on learning about the natural world around us in a scientific way. They ask questions, make observations, collect data, and then ask new questions. Their programs are for kids 6-18 years old.

