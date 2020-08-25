Sunset Memorial Park is hosting Scatter Day for the month of September

To help minimize the spread of COVID-19, this year Sunset Memorial Park is hosting Scatter Day for the entire month of September. Sunset Memorial Park will offer free scattering and a free memorial engraving for anyone who arranges an appointment throughout the month. This also includes the scattering of pet remains as well. Chris Keller, Executive Director at Sunset Memorial Park discussed more on the event.

Sunset Memorial Park and French Funerals and Cremations created this event in 2017 as a way to serve the thousands of Albuquerque families who are unsure what to do with their loved ones’ cremated remains. Hundreds of families have used Scatter Day since its inception, and Sunset wants to continue to provide this service to their community, especially during these challenging times. Families can call 505-345-3536 to make an appointment.

In 1929, Chester T. French opened Sunset Memorial Park to provide a beautiful and comfortable environment for families to honor their loved ones. Today, Sunset remains the most highly endowed cemetery in the Southwest and is poised to serve the greater Albuquerque community for years to come.

