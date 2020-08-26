Circle K is raising funds for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Joining the fight to find a cure. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and that’s why Circle K’s convenient stores in New Mexico will be selling gold ribbons for $1, starting September 1, to raise money with the New Mexico Children’s Cancer Fund. Region Director of Operations Robert Stroupe discussed more on the campaign.

Circle K Stores, Inc. is an international chain of convenience stores, owned by the Canadian multinational Alimentation Couche-Tard, offering a wide variety of products for people on the go.

