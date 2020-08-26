PC Place wants to help you recycle your old computers

Do you have an old laptop or desktop that’s sitting in the garage, collecting dust? If so, the PC Place wants to help you out. They buy and sell new and used computers. President of the PC Place Stephen Armijo discussed more on computer recycling and why it’s so important.

The PC Place is a convenient drop off location for all your electronics recycling courtesy of New Mexico Computer Recycles. They accept the following:

Keyboards

Laptops

Cell Phones

Cameras

LCD Monitors

Stephen Armijo was a Navy Sonar Technician and Diver on Nuclear Power Submarines for the US Navy who proudly served in Desert Storm, and now give 10% Discount on service to all Veterans and First Responders, Students, and Teachers until the end of September 2020.

Right now The PC Place is open with masks required upon entry. People must also practice social distancing and right now there’s a limit of 4 customers at a time in the store.

