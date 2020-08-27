New Mexico’s Walk to Defeat ALS event is going virtual

New Mexico’s Walk to Defeat ALS is a one-day event across the state to celebrate, honor, and remember those affected by ALS across New Mexico. This year’s popular event is going to look a little different. Walk Director Katie Crouch discussed what participants can expect this year.

Join the ALS Association New Mexico Chapter for New Mexico to Defeat ALS in your neighborhood. One day across the state to celebrate, honor, and remember those affected by ALS. Run or walk, indoors or outdoors, bike or skateboard, for a 5K or 1 mile “your way.” For more information, just head to their website.

