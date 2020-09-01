Amaran Senior Living highlights Culinary Connections

Amaran Senior Living is the first Assisted Living and Memory Care of its kind. Following Dr. Montessori’s seven key principles and a focus on intergenerational programming, Amaran Senior Living aspires to deliver a cross-generational experience that offers an avenue to share a lifetime of experience, skills, knowledge, and wisdom to the next generations.

Amaran Senior Living has developed various Connections programs. Sales and Marketing Director Carrie Bergs discussed Amaran’s Culinary Connections and their approach to providing exceptional dining experiences.

Like this: Like Loading...