Virtual New Mexico State Fair: Battle of the Salsas

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) and New Mexico State Fair are partnering to host a virtual Battle of the Salsas, one of the most popular events at the New Mexico State Fair.

The Battle of the Salsas is a competition for New Mexico-made and commercially-produced shelf-stable salsas available for sale in the New Mexico Country Store. The Country Store was created 25 years ago as a place to discover New Mexico foods, such as salsas and other chile products including chips, spice mixes, baked goods, jams and jellies, candies, ciders, nuts, and much more.

The virtual event will take place over approximately four weeks on the NMDA and New Mexico State Fair Facebook pages. The virtual competition kicks off August 30 with a single-elimination bracket-style tournament, featuring the top 24 New Mexico salsa brands from the 2019 Battle of the salsas. These top 24 New Mexico salsas will be

randomly generated and seeded within the bracket. During each round, people are

encouraged to cast their votes for their favorite salsa. As salsas advance through the bracket to the “final four” round, a panel of judges will conduct a blind tasting of the remaining salsas on September 23. First, second, and third place winners will be announced on social media on September 25.

The 2020 New Mexico State Fair is going virtual. This online event is slated to run September 14-20 and will bring some fair fun into the homes of New Mexicans. The 2020 New Mexico Virtual State Fair will highlight the fun of friendly competition, support New Mexico 4-H and FFA members, and continue to provide promotional support for vendors and New Mexico’s talented entertainers. This exclusive online event will take place on the New Mexico State Fair website and on the fair’s social media platforms.

Competitions are a key component of the New Mexico State Fair, and this year’s virtual fair offers some fun categories for the whole family. Competitions in the following categories are free to enter, and photo entries are being accepted now through September 8.

Cake Decorating

Cookie Decorating

Tablescapes

Floral Arrangements – Fresh

Floral Arrangement – Dried

Photography – “Back to Nature”

Photography – “Pet Costume Contest: Pets Dressed as Livestock or Farm Animals”

Sidewalk Chalk Art

2021 New Mexico State Fair Poster Design

This year, 4H and FFA members from across the state can participate in two brand new, completely virtual New Mexico State Fair agriculture competitions – the New Mexico State Fair Agricultural Public Speaking and Agricultural Science Fair.

Introducing the 2020 New Mexico State Fair Virtual Livestock Show and Sale! When the 2020 NM State Fair was cancelled, their team’s first priority was to make sure that members o 4-H and FFA from across the state were not left without the means to benefit from their hard work and dedication in raising and caring for their various livestock projects. This year’s virtual show and sale will fill the gap left by the absence of the annual state fair.

