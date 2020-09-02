Don your favorite ballgown with A Fairytale Tea

Ladies, if spending an evening in an extravagant, whimsical garden sounds like your cup of tea, there’s an event for you. Don your favorite ballgown, pick out your favorite teacup and get ready to have an experience like none other. A Fairytale Tea has been created by more than 14 small businesses to bring this event to life for you. Designer of A Fairytale Tea Rosetta Hoppman discussed more on this magical event.

This Tea experience will lead you into a fairytale with its extravagance and whimsical feel throughout the gardens. Arrayed in your beautiful gown, you will be surrounded by hanging chandeliers, flowers, and the delicate sounds of violins and cello’s softly filling the gardens. You will be lavished with some of the most luxurious foods and delicious teas available during the three-course tea. This fairytale will have some exciting twist and surprises so please come ready for your five senses to have an experience like none other!

The event is October 16, 2020, and there are only 100 seats available to women only, ages 13 and up. You can reserve your seat through the website.

