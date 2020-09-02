Enjoy the Burning of Zozobra virtually with BernCo

Old Man Gloom is still set to burn Friday, September 4, even though the celebration will be virtual. Bernalillo County, however, wants to make sure that the Burning of Zozobra is a safe, virtual experience for metro residents.

Bernalillo County will be hosting a Burning of Zozobra Watch Party Drive-in Style at the Isleta Amphitheater, 5601 University Blvd. The event will feature live entertainment and then a broadcast of the Burning of Zozobra from 8 pm to 10 pm. The event is a fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe and the Bernalillo County Quality of Life Fund. The event will also offer “Smashing Gloom” a temporary art experience, food trucks, giveaways, and the opportunity to take the 2020 Census.

The cost is $20 per vehicle. All vehicles will be assigned a parking spot and given a front porch area for seating. All patrons are required to practice social distancing and wear masks. This is a rain-or-shine event; no refunds, and while weather conditions may speed up to an earlier burn or slow down to a later moment, rest assured that Zozobra will burn!

Like this: Like Loading...