Plan your September with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce

As the state slowly starts to open back up, the Hispano Chamber of Commerce Convention and Tourism Department has prepared a month’s worth of fun, here in the Land of Enchantment. Whether you are looking for good conversation or great adventure, they have a plan for just everyone.

Every month, you will have a chance to visit a local city attraction, have snacks throughout the day, stay in a local hotel that will be giving special discounts for the evening by mentioning #OneRoomAtATime, and closing with dinner from a local restaurant. To find out how you can register for this, and to see all future installments, just head to their website.

On September 12, join them at the Sandia Peak Tram. After tram car ride to the top of the crest, enjoy a break on TEN3’s Cliff side deck. Dinner will be at the County Line BBQ and end your night with a stay at the Courtyard by Marriott. Mention #StaycationABQ or #OneRoomAtATime for a special evening room rate. Just head to their website to register.

On September 19, join the Hispano Chamber Convention and Tourism Department for their “Story Tellers” Culture Sereies. This month will feature Steven Michael Quezada and Jeremiah Bitsui as they discuss “Breaking Bad Casting Away Stereotypes.” You can register for the event by going to their website.

Finish the month on September 26 with their Daycation Destination Series. Guests will travel to Chimayo, Penasco, and Scenic View Road to Taos. Enjoy lunch at the Royal Gorge and wine tasting at Wicked Kreations Winery. End the night by staying at the Best Western Plus in Albuquerque. You can register for this event by going to their website.

