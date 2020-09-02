REPUBLIQ 360 is making sure gyms stay safe and clean during COVID-19

Republiq 360 was born out of the need to disinfect their gym business, Republiq. Initially, they obtained quotes from janitorial businesses and realized they would not be able to keep up with the heavy price tag of the current market. Although they were closed and not making any money at the time, they felt it necessary to invest in an electrostatic system to ensure the health and safety of their members and staff. They quickly realized that other small businesses were in the same predicament and their services could be used to help the community stay open.

At Republiq 360, they utilize the Clorox Total 360 Electrostatic System to tackle COVID before or even after it shows up in the workplace or home. The system is made in the US and is proven to kill germs and viruses on contact within 2 minutes. The electrostatic aspect gives the disinfecting liquid a charge and it then adheres to all surfaces; top, sides, and underneath. This product has EPA registered claims.

They are also offering a new product called Prevent X 24/7. This is a liquid with a chemical makeup that will actually kill germs for 30-90 days after application depending on the touch traffic. It is a huge cost saver when considering the costs of daily cleaning. This is best used as a two-step process in conjunction with the Clorox 360 disinfectant.

In addition to the electrostatic services, they are also branding EPA registered spray disinfectants and wipes. With these added products, Republiq 360 can be your one-stop shop for all disinfectant needs. They are offering their services and products at a fraction of the price of other companies. They truly believe in small businesses and know first hand the importance of doing what they can to stay open and keep everyone healthy.

Like this: Like Loading...