New Mexico Lottery highlights new, exciting promotion

Anytime you buy a scratchcard or play the New Mexico Lottery you give yourself a chance to win big while raising money for New Mexico education. Now, there is some exciting news for out of all of you out there who enjoy playing the New Mexico Lottery. Wendy Ahlm, Director of Advertising and Marketing for the New Mexico Lottery, discussed two new, exciting promotions for the New Mexico Lottery that just launched.

Players can enter the Route 66 Scratcher witha Road to $1 Million 2nd Chance Promotion. You can enter your non-winning Route to 66 Road to $1 Million scratchers into My Rewards. One lucky winner will win a trip for 2 to Los Angeles in or about the fall of 2021. This includes airfare, hotel accommodations, $500 spending money, and so much more.

New Mexico Lottery has raised more than $860 Million for New Mexico education through Lottery ticket sales. Thanks to players, more than 128,000 New Mexicans have received a Legislative Lottery Scholarship.

