U-PICK Green Chile Farm is now open for the green chile season

Chantelle Wagner is the daughter of Jim Wagner, Big Jim known to all in ABQ. Jimmy Wagner is a 3rd generation farmer. Best Green Chile grown for over a century. His daughter, Chantelle, got involved in the family business and together they created U-PICK Green Chile Farm in Los Ranchos. On any given day, you can drive through one of the most scenic routes in the heart of the North Valley of Albuquerque and find tucked in the comfort of the cottonwood trees along the bosque, Big Jim Farms.

The Rio Grande location is proud to tout it is the only organic, U-PICK chile farm in New Mexico. Altogether there are 9 acres of farmland that is cultivated by Big Jim Farms in the Rio Grande Valley; however, the focus tends to stay on the chile farm. Green chile U-pick at Big Jim Farms opens for the season August 22nd and will be open everyday after that through the Fall from 9am to 5pm.

