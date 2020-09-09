Participate in virtual events during Animal Humane New Mexico’s Doggie Dash and Dawdle

As places are starting to slowly open back up, we are starting to see life get back to some sense of normalcy. Down at Animal Humane New Mexico, they have a handful of many events slated to take place soon. Events & Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets discussed what they have in store for us.

Doggie Dash & Dawdle is Animal Humane’s signature event and largest fundraiser. Recognized as Albuquerque’s must-attend event for pets and the people who love them, Doggie Dash attracts thousands of attendees each year. Though they may not be celebrating in a single location, they will be offering an array of activities that make it “paw”-sible to revel in the collective joy pets bring to our lives, while still raising the vital funds necessary to give homeless & at-risk pets a second chance at happy, healthy lives.

You can visit their Silent Auction, that launched September 7 and closes on September 30 on midnight. To make a difference for our community’s pets, you can bid on auction items, give a donation, or simply share the auction on your social media sites. To see a list of what they’re offering, just head to their website.

On top of that, you can participate in their Paws for Yoga Presented by YogaZo. Enjoy a 25 to 30-minute flow every two weeks, beginning Saturday, August 22 until their free Sunrise Stretch live on Animal Humane New Mexico’s Facebook page at 9 am on Virtual Race Day, Sunday, November 1. Reserve your spot meow, grab your mat & purr-pare yourself for furry, surprise guests during your yoga session!

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in our care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love. Their mission is to support and improve the lives of New Mexico’s cats and dogs through sheltering, adoptions, humane education and veterinary services.

