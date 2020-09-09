Some exciting events happing in September with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce provides a place where successful people can meet and collaborate. What they found out over the years is most people are one connection away from realizing their dream. Vice President of the Hispano Chamber of Commerce Shannon Jacques discussed what they have planned for the month of September.

The 2020 Hispano Chamber Golf Classic is September 21 at the Canyon Club at Fourhills. All funds will go to AHCC’s scholarship fund, and to date, they have given away over $2.3 million in scolarships.

Also, you can join AHCC on their Facebook page for their “Herencia Y Cultura” webseries. This will be live on Facebook every Monday and Wednesday at 12 pm through the month of September. The purpose of this series is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the community, commerce, and culture in Albuquerque.

