St. Therese Catholic School is back open for in-person learning for their students

If distance learning isn’t something you want for your child, St. Therese Catholic School wants you to know that there are other options. They are back open with in-person learning. Principal Donna Illerbrun discussed how things are going so far, and what they are doing to keep their students and their staff safe.

St. Therese Catholic School is open for business. Their teachers are teaching and their students are learning 5 days a week. Their Pre-K program is geared towards 4 year-old children. They are licensed by CYFD and believe that all children are a gift from God. They are inclusive and work to meet the needs of all children. They still have several openings in their Pre-K program. They have hands-on instruction and active play all day in Pre-K.

