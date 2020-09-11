Sacco Connections is providing links to local jobs and small business resources

Connecting people with hundreds of links to job openings, networking events, and business resources here in the Land of Enchantment. Sacco Connections is doing all of those things in an effort to make a difference in the business community. Community Connector Stacy Sacco discussed more on Sacco Connections and what they are doing to help so many people find or create jobs.

Since moving back to New Mexico about 20 years ago, and to make a positive difference in the business community and help support our economic development, Stacy Sacco launched a free, informational website, to help connect fellow New Mexicans, professional peers, people interested in moving back to New Mexico, and students, to hundreds of links to job openings, networking events and business resources, and send out bi-monthly updates via email to 4,500+ subscribers statewide. He has helped hundreds of people find a job or create their own job, by launching a small business.

Sacco funds these efforts through his work as a college professor teaching entrepreneurial studies at UNM Anderson School of Management, serving as the director of the UNM Small Business Institute, and picking up an occasional paid consulting project or public speaking gigs. He has received many accolades for my community service work including:

Power Broker (one of the 100 most influential people statewide), New Mexico Business Weekly, 2008-2012.

Best Local to Lunch With (1 of 5), Albuquerque the Magazine; 2013-2018 (ranked #1 in 2014).

Most Connected Businessperson in Albuquerque (1 of 7), Albuquerque Business First, 2015.

Best Person to Pitch Albuquerque in an Elevator Speech (1 of 18), Albuquerque Business Pulse Survey, 2015.

Community Service Award, UNM Anderson School of Management, 2011.

UNM Faculty of the Year, nominated annually, 1999-2020 (just never won!)

President’s Award, American Advertising Federation of New Mexico Addy’s, 2018.

UNM Sarah Belle Brown Faculty Community Service Award, 2019.

