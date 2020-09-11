You still have time to fill out the 2020 Census

It’s up to all of us to make a difference. We are just days away from the deadline for the 2020 Census. If you haven’t already filled it out, there’s still time. Chair, Statewide Complete Count Commission Pam Coleman went over what you have to do to complete the 2020 Census.

The 2020 Census is easy. The U.S. Census asks just 10 questions and takes 10 minutes to respond. By April 1, 2020, households should receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. You’ll then have three options for responding: online, by mail, or by phone. You can respond either online, over the phone, or by paper.

The U.S. Census Bureau has a legal commitment to keep census responses confidential. The U.S. Census Bureau is required to protect your answers, and all employees take a lifetime oath to protect your information. It’s against the law for them to publicly release your responses in any way that could identify you or your household.

The U.S. Census Bureau will NEVER share information with immigration enforcement agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), law enforcement agencies like the county sheriff, local police, or the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), or allow this information to be used to determine eligibility for governmental benefits.

Why is the Census important?

New Mexico receives over $7 billion each year through federal programs that benefit the entire community: health care, nutrition, highways, education, housing, jobs, and more than allocate funds on a per capita basis.

If you have any questions or want to know more information in the 2020 Census, you can head over to iCountNM.gov.

