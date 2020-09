As kids grow up, they can go through a series of phases, and as sweet as most children are, some can be nasty at times. Bullying has been around for as long as we can remember, and sadly thousands of children have to deal with this on a regular basis. So what needs to be done to put an end to this? Pepper Vigil from the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico discusses their anti-bullying video they recently released, and what they hope it accomplishes.

Like this: Like Loading...