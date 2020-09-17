itSpray vitamins are a new alternative to traditional vitamins

BOOSTit, CHARGEit, DREAMit. itSpray is a vitamin company that has three fast-acting, great-tasting product varieties that support immune health, provide sustained energy, and promote restorative sleep. ItSpray vitamins are said to be 9x more effective than the traditional pills, powders, or gummies. Founder Kimberly Stiele discussed how it all works.

Founded in 2018 by Kimberly Stiele, a mother of two and a tenured CPG executive, our company’s mission is to provide cutting edge alternatives for better health that outperform traditional pills, powders, and gummies. Also, providing solutions for your busy life. From one mom to another, time is a valuable commodity. Second only to giving your kids something that is good for them without complaints.

itSpray has three unique products:

BOOSTit to support your body’s immune system

CHARGEit for customizable, sustained energy with no crash. It also provides support for mental clarity and B-Vitamins for pre/post-workout support.

DREAMit provides a proprietary blend which includes 5-HTP, Valerian Root, and Melatonin. This superior sleep blend calms your racing mind, provides relaxation, restorative sleep, and no groggy mornings.

Like this: Like Loading...