The 2020 virtual New Mexico State Fair hosts ‘Fair Cares Wellness Drive’

Due to the current public health emergency, a Virtual New Mexico State Fair is taking place on the fair’s social media platforms and on their website. The week-long virtual event includes competitions, entertainment, online shopping, and fun activities. Part of the fair’s programming is a unique drive-thru community outreach event. General Manager of Expo New Mexico Dan Mourning discussed more on the event.

The “Fair Cares Wellness Drive” will take place at EXPO New Mexico on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and is free to the public. The Fair Cares Wellness Drive will be primarily a drive-thru event and will administer contactless delivery of grocery boxes, and FREE (with insurance card) flu shots also using the drive-thru model New Mexicans have become accustomed to during the pandemic. Vitalant Blood Services will also be prepared to collect blood donations by appointment inside the Flower Arts Building on the fairgrounds. Volunteers with the 2020 Census will also be on-hand to assist individuals in filling out the census online.

