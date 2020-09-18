‘Let Grandma Wash Your Car’ while helping the Assitance League of Albuquerque

When the pandemic hit, the Assistance League of Albuquerque was forced to close their thrift shop for four months, leaving them with no income to support their philanthropic programs. Now that their doors have reopened with reduced hours and limited access, they are looking to make some money. So they decided to try a good old fashion car wash. Pam Zide, Chair for the Assistance League of Albuquerque discussed more on their fundraiser.

“Let Grandma Wash Your Car” is Sunday, September 20, between 10 am and 1 pm in the parking lot of their Lomas Thrift Store. Volunteers will be out washing cars to raise money for their philanthropic programs. They are requesting $10 and up donations from their members and supports-cash only at the event. If you want to use your credit card, you can purchase a $20 ticket ahead of time either at the Thrift Shop, Blue Portal, or at the Daily Grind.

Assistance League of Albuquerque is an all volunteer charitable organization serving local residents through eight philanthropic programs. Operation School Bell provides clothing and shoes to students in APS Title 1 schools; Assault Survivor Kits (ASK) provides for needs of women who are victims of violence; Kids Are Pretty Special(KAPS) provides for needs of children in traumatic situations; Buddy Bears: provides teddy bears for responders to give to children in traumatic situations; Hungry and Homeless are programs that Provide food for seniors who are food insecure and items such as clean socks for homeless citizens; Tender Loving Care (TLC) provides hand knitted or sewn caps and blankets for premature babies and cancer victims; Blue Portal provides a venue for senior artisans to sell their creations at no cost to them; Sharing distributes items we can’t sell in our Thrift Shops to several other charitable organizations that are able to use them.

