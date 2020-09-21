The long-term effects of bullying while undergoing cancer treatment

As kids grow up, they can go through a series of phases, and as sweet as most children are, some can be nasty at times. Bullying has been around for as long as we can remember, and sadly thousands of children have to deal with this on a regular basis. So what needs to be done to put an end to this? Anthony DiBisceglie from the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico discusses their anti-bullying video they recently released, and what they hope it accomplishes.

The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico provides support for families and kids who are diagnosed with cancer. Kids who are going through treatment are given plenty of support; from toys for little kids to college scholarships for older kids.

