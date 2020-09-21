Watch balloons virtually with Balloon Fiesta Live! Seista Edition

Sadly, the 2020 Balloon Fiesta has been postponed this year due to the pandemic. However, you will still get the opportunity to watch balloons on Balloon Fiesta Live! Siesta Edition. Art Lloyd Jr. from Balloon Fiesta discussed what they are doing this year instead and get a glimpse of all the vast and cool limited-edition merchandise.

Balloon Fiesta Live! Siesta Edition is a live stream of 14 sessions over the 9 days of Balloon Fiesta Week. KRQE News 13 will also be airing Balloon Fiesta footage, using some of the videos from Balloon Fiesta Live! Even better, Balloon Fiesta still has pins, patches, and a lot more merchandise available online. Starting on September 21 there will be Balloon Fiesta Siesta merchandise. Available in limited quantities, there are pins, t-shirts, and face coverings, all with the Siesta theme. You can order online with free curbside pickup available.

