First Nations Community HealthSource can aid people with depression

Feeling depressed, scared and alone? Many people have felt like that at one point or another. Sadly, some don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. On average, there are 132 suicides in the United States per day. Linda Son-Stone, President and CEO of First Nationals Community HealthSource talked about suicide prevention and resources available to people.
First Nations Community HealthSource has been providing accessible, affordable and available health services to a growing population of underserved and unserved individuals and families throughout New Mexico. There are also many services available through Bernalillo County’s Behavioral Health Services department.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, below are signs people can look for to help someone who might have suicidal thoughts.
- Family history of suicide
- Family history of child maltreatment
- Previous suicide attempt(s)
- History of mental disorders, particularly clinical depression
- History of alcohol and substance abuse
- Feelings of hopelessness
- Impulsive or aggressive tendencies
- Cultural and religious beliefs (e.g., belief that suicide is noble resolution of a personal dilemma)
- Local epidemics of suicide
- Isolation, a feeling of being cut off from other people
- Barriers to accessing mental health treatment
- Loss (relational, social, work, or financial)
- Physical illness
- Easy access to lethal methods
- Unwillingness to seek help because of the stigma attached to mental health and substance abuse disorders or to suicidal thoughts
Helpful hotlines for people
- National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
- New Mexico Crisis and Access Line: 1-855-662-7474
- Agora Crisis Center Line: 505-277-3013
