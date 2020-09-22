First Nations Community HealthSource can aid people with depression

Feeling depressed, scared and alone? Many people have felt like that at one point or another. Sadly, some don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. On average, there are 132 suicides in the United States per day. Linda Son-Stone, President and CEO of First Nationals Community HealthSource talked about suicide prevention and resources available to people.

First Nations Community HealthSource has been providing accessible, affordable and available health services to a growing population of underserved and unserved individuals and families throughout New Mexico. There are also many services available through Bernalillo County’s Behavioral Health Services department.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, below are signs people can look for to help someone who might have suicidal thoughts.

Family history of suicide

Family history of child maltreatment

Previous suicide attempt(s)

History of mental disorders, particularly clinical depression

History of alcohol and substance abuse

Feelings of hopelessness

Impulsive or aggressive tendencies

Cultural and religious beliefs (e.g., belief that suicide is noble resolution of a personal dilemma)

Local epidemics of suicide

Isolation, a feeling of being cut off from other people

Barriers to accessing mental health treatment

Loss (relational, social, work, or financial)

Physical illness

Easy access to lethal methods

Unwillingness to seek help because of the stigma attached to mental health and substance abuse disorders or to suicidal thoughts

Helpful hotlines for people

National Suicide Prevention Hotline : 1-800-273-8255

: 1-800-273-8255 New Mexico Crisis and Access Line : 1-855-662-7474

: 1-855-662-7474 Agora Crisis Center Line: 505-277-3013

