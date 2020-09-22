Northwestern Mutual can help make charitable giving a part of your finances

Do you make it one of your financial goals to give back to others? It’s important to have a financial plan to support your giving goals. Northwestern Mutual can help you make a plan so you can reach your giving goals. However, before you begin committing your time or dollars ask the following questions:

Is this an organization or cause that shares my values?

Is this a one-time donation or long-term commitment?

Have I considered alternate giving approaches?

If giving is an important goal to you, then consider budgeting for it the way you would any other financial goal. Don’t get too caught up on whether you’re giving too much or too little. Also, there are many ways to give. You may want to consider if cash, stock, donor-advised fund or other kinds of property would best suit your plan.

Ashley Temer is a Financial Representative with Northwestern Mutual who helps professionals, families, and business owners plan for financial security. She can help you figure out how to make charitable giving a part of your finances.

